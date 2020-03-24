UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Graco worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.