UBS Group AG Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Quanta Services worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PWR traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 119,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,621. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

