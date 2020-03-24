UBS Group AG Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Lamar Advertising worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $8.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 200,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

