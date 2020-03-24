UBS Group AG Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Nucor worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Nucor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nucor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NUE stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 379,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,613. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

