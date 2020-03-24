UBS Group AG Has $23.06 Million Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.62% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $873.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

