UBS Group AG Has $24.44 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Hologic worth $24,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. 234,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

