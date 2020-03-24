UBS Group AG Has $25.20 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 153,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Cognex worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,789. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.