UBS Group AG Increases Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14,792.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Univar worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Univar in the third quarter worth $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 215,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

