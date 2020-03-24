UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 1,047.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.02% of Aircastle worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aircastle by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

AYR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

