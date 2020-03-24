UBS Group AG Increases Stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,021. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

