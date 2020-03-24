UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $24,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

WPM traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 426,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

