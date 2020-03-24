UBS Group AG Lowers Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,311,000 after buying an additional 146,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,548,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,376,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,743. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

