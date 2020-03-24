UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.96% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 293,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 215,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 215,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 81,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,061. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

