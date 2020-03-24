UBS Group AG Purchases 110,270 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Lumentum worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 1,020,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

