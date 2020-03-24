UBS Group AG Purchases 21,669 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded up $13.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.00. 61,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,420. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.97. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.