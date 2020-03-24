UBS Group AG Purchases 44,694 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 182.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of W W Grainger worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $27.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,593. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

