UBS Group AG Purchases 54,056 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of XPO Logistics worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 111.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

XPO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 160,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

