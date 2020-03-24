UBS Group AG Purchases 9,033 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

NYSE:MCO traded up $28.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. 103,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

