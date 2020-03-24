UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of Leggett & Platt worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 72,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

