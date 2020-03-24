UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.52% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

