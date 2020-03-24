UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of Houlihan Lokey worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 77,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,046 shares of company stock worth $1,821,565. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

