UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.35% of Instructure worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 405,279 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,030,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.16.

Shares of INST stock remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.