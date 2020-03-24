UBS Group AG Sells 12,294 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.55% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,036,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,698. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84.

