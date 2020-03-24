UBS Group AG Sells 15,428 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

ISD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,125. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

