UBS Group AG Sells 20,249 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,211,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,650 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 920,564 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 8,829,368 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

