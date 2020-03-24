UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.46% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 112,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

