UBS Group AG Trims Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.01% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $56.67.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

