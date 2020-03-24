UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €23.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.41 ($51.64).

Daimler stock traded up €3.36 ($3.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.37 ($30.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. Daimler has a twelve month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

