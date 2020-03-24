UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADO Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.03 ($46.54).

Shares of ETR ADJ traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.79 ($19.52). 263,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. The stock has a market cap of $724.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of €16.96 ($19.72) and a 1 year high of €53.85 ($62.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.53 and a 200 day moving average of €32.43.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

