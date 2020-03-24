Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $758,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,539,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

