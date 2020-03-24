Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $31.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.35. 861,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,333. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.93. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

