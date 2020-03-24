Ultra Price Up 6.4% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $48,147.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.03377589 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002746 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00663096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011085 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.