UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 99,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

About UMICORE GRP/ADR

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

