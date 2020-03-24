Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Unifi’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman Albert P. Carey purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.77 per share, for a total transaction of $498,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,288.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.71. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

