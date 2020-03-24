Unify Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $64,315.12 and approximately $2,390.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00601321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007807 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

