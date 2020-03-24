Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.91 ($59.20).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

