Unique Fabricating (UFAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

