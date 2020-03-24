United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of United Rentals worth $68,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

United Rentals stock traded up $15.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

