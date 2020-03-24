United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Reduced by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,150 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up 13.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of United Therapeutics worth $40,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 133,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 180,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,585. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

