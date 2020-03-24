UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 133,327 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,559,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,346,000 after acquiring an additional 397,149 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,902,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,441,324,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.55.

UNH opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

