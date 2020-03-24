UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 560,815 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.63% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,752,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 99,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $18.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.35. The company had a trading volume of 297,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,788. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.