Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) is Stadium Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,520 shares during the quarter. Universal Insurance makes up approximately 18.3% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Universal Insurance worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 242,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,579. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

