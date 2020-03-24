UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $301,219.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, LBank and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.02657119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00184907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

