Uquid Coin Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $3.87 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00006187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.04179625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011134 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, IDAX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.