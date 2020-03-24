US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $146.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $162.60 million. US Well Services posted sales of $139.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $526.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $619.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $537.70 million, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $624.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Shares of US Well Services stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the fourth quarter worth $21,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in US Well Services by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in US Well Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in US Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in US Well Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

