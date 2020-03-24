USD Coin Market Capitalization Tops $681.08 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00014751 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Crex24. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $681.08 million and approximately $734.36 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.02064174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 690,861,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,224,330 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Crex24, Coinsuper, FCoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx, Korbit, Coinbase Pro and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

