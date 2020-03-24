USDK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.25 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, USDK has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and $23.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.02639784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

