USDQ (USDQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.48 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 6% higher against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $960.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004866 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00038074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00353025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000992 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014849 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004868 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

