USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $206,401.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.03378159 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002687 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00667526 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005005 BTC.

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network.

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

