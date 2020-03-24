Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on USIO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

